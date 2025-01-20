Playback speed
Trump Inauguration: Where the Oligarchy Met the Uniparty

Kat's latest explainer video on how top Democrats rolled over for an authoritarian at the official ceremonies today.
Katherine Abughazaleh
Jan 20, 2025
7
22
Transcript

Donald Trump’s inauguration guest list featured tech billionaires, fascistic foreign leaders, and various right-wingers — along with dozens of Democrats.

Zeteo contributor Kat Abughazaleh breaks down the significance of prominent Democrats - from Biden to Obama to the Clintons - turning up to attend Trump’s inauguration.

“By sitting by, you are showing the American people that you are willing to flirt with authoritarians, to share a seat with the oligarchs who will now run our government.”

The same Democrats who insist they are the last line of defense for democracy have helped normalize nascent fascism and oligarchy in the US. So, is the ‘uniparty’ real?

“History will see sitting behind that man, knowing what he has done and what he wants to do, as cowardice, if not a tacit endorsement.”

Watch this ‘Vibe Check’ and tell us what you think in the comments!

