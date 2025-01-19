Trump participates in a Fox News Town Hall on Jan. 10, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump is casting his administration straight from Fox News. The president-elect has named 18 current or former Fox employees to leading roles – and his second term hasn’t even begun.

No other president has done this before in US history.

Trump is notoriously obsessed with Rupert Murdoch's propaganda factory, where he built his political profile and then unified his base. During his first White House stint, Trump spent hours each day learning about global events through Fox’s right-wing programming – regularly tweeting along in real-time. Trump treated Fox stars as his advisers, giving the network unrivaled influence over policy, strategy, personnel, pardons, and more.

Trump is again using Fox as a staffing agency. Those going through this Fox-to-administration revolving door may be radical conspiracy theorists who lack experience for their potential roles in government. But by using the network’s platform to fawn over Trump, denounce his opponents, and make unhinged appeals to the GOP base, they caught the president-elect’s eye.

Here are Trump’s Fox selections – including official Cabinet secretary nominees, high-level White House aides, diplomats in key regions, and senior agency leaders: