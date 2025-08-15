Bombs Go Off as Mehdi Talks to Two US Doctors in Gaza

Live from an active genocide, Dallas-based doctors Umar Burney and Mohammed Khaleel describe the horrors they are witnessing on the ground in Gaza City’s Al-Ahli hospital as bombs go off around them during the call – and also share how they keep going and find hope in a hopeless place.

“Saw that?” Dr. Burney asks Dr. Khaleel as our viewers watching live hear an explosion in the background, “A strike just happened,” Dr. Khaleel replied.

The doctors recount the death and destruction they have been seeing since arriving in Gaza almost two weeks ago: a woman with maggot-infested wounds due to the lack of nutrition, an 18-month-old baby who almost had his arm torn off crying, looking for his mother for breastmilk, and a teenager using what is left of his arms to point to his mouth, begging to be fed. Dr. Burney and Dr. Khaleel criticize the medical community in the US for believing doctors when they’re at home, but not when they are talking about Gaza.

Mehdi moderated the discussion and took several questions from subscribers who were watching the live, both on YouTube and Substack, from how much water they have, to what the Palestinians they’ve interacted with have been like, to how hard it is to not be able to save lives.

Watch the full discussion above and let us know what you thought in the comments. Given the conditions in Gaza at the moment, the doctors struggled to maintain a strong internet connection during the call, so we ask you to bear with us as you watch the video.

