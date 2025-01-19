Trump on Dec. 7, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

Donald Trump has said he would be a dictator, just on “Day 1.” And he’s prepared an ambitious list to make his day of dictatorship have implications far beyond. Indeed, after already serving as president for four years, though failing to do much of what he pledged to, Trump returns to the White House with a boatload of new Day 1 promises.

While he reportedly has some 100 executive orders up his sleeve, here’s a look at what we know he’s promised to do right away:

The Border & Immigration

Trump is preparing not only to resurrect the anti-immigrant agenda he advanced in his first term, but expand it, further attacking fundamental parts of the nation’s fabric. He’s vowed to start on Day 1 by: closing the border; ending birthright citizenship (a right guaranteed in the Constitution); restoring his disastrous travel ban (the “Muslim ban”); and beginning the largest mass deportation operation “in American history,” (though he has yet to lay out detailed plans for how to carry out such an operation aside from confirming he wants to declare a national emergency and use the military to help carry it out). Here’s what else Trump has floated for his first day as he once again leads a nation of immigrants:

Stop flights bringing migrants into the US (Trump and Republicans have claimed there are “secret” flights bringing migrants into the US. There is no “secret” government-arranged scheme; there are simply people – who are approved and vetted – flying to and within the country).

Close the "Biden migrant app" that helps facilitate asylum and “terminate every single open borders policy of the Biden administration”

Revoke “deportation immunity” (this could implicate things like asylum status and Temporary Protected Status)

Suspend refugee admissions into the US and “stop the resettlement”

Roll back a slate of Biden-era policies, including ending humanitarian parole programs for some residents from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela – as well as a similar program for Afghans

Economy & Labor

Trump’s day-one economic priorities include imposing tariffs on several nations, including an additional 10% tariff on China and 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico – moves economists warn will increase consumer prices; deregulating the industries his billionaire-ridden Cabinet and their buddies are a part of; and making their Crypto friends’ interests a “national imperative” that federal agencies need to support. On his first day in office, he’s also vowed to:

End inflation and make life “affordable.” It’s unclear how he plans to do this.

End “Bidenomics” and commence “MAGAnomics”

Sign an executive order “directing every federal agency to immediately remove every single burdensome regulation driving up the cost of goods” (the broader goal being for every federal regulation introduced, 10 will be eliminated)

Jan 6th