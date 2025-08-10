Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
17
66

‘A Game of Target Practice’: Doctors Back From Gaza Share Harrowing Stories of Israel’s Brutality in Exclusive Town Hall

In a shocking conversation, two British and American doctors share stories with Mehdi and subscribers about the violence they witnessed – and the heroism of Palestinians.
Team Zeteo's avatar
Team Zeteo
Aug 10, 2025
∙ Paid
17
66
Share

On Friday, Israel’s security cabinet approved a plan to take over Gaza City. For those of you who have been following our coverage, this isn’t coming as a surprise. What we do continue to be alarmed by though are newer, and yes, even more shocking details about the nature of this ongoing genocide – details rarely discussed in mainstream news. Some of the most important details have been coming from the few who are trying to save Palestinian lives: doctors.

In this Zeteo Town Hall Q&A, Mehdi and subscribers spoke to two prominent doctors who both recently returned from Gaza: Dr. Nick Maynard, a consultant surgeon at Oxford University Hospitals, and Dr. Ambereen Sleemi, the executive director of the International Medical Response Foundation. In the video above, they answer questions from subscribers and share harrowing stories from their most recent visits.

“I actually don't think anyone can be prepared for the things you see in Gaza now,” says Dr. Maynard, who has volunteered in Gaza three times since October 7.

“It appeared to us like there was a game of target practice being played,” he says “One day, they would be coming in predominantly with gunshot wounds to the head or the neck. The next day, there'd be a gunshot wound to the chest…. Then four young teenage boys, 13, 14, came in, all of whom had been shot in the testicles. This clustering of injuries was so striking, the numbers on some days were so great, it was inconceivable that it could have been coincidence.”

He also shares a story about American doctors he knew who packed formula in their luggage, and how Israeli border guards “very specifically” took those out. “Nothing else,” he says. “That’s all they took out of their luggage. Every single container.”

Despite being “completely unprepared” for the situation on the ground, Dr. Sleemi says immediately when she left, she knew she wanted to go back. She also slams the American medical establishment.

“The American medical establishment, along with our government, has been truly disappointing in their response, in their willingness to criticize and speak out against the targeting of health care workers in Gaza, our colleagues,” she says, calling healthcare workers there the real heroes.

Share

Paid Subscribers can watch the full and powerful conversation in full. Free subscribers can watch a 21-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber today to support the work we're doing, including joining Town Hall Q&As like this where you can ask questions and really learn about the facts on the ground. You can also donate to Zeteo here.

Check out Zeteo’s other recent stories:

Top Democrats Smear Palestinian-American Politician for Criticizing Zionism

Top Democrats Smear Palestinian-American Politician for Criticizing Zionism

Prem Thakker
·
Aug 8
Read full story
Settler Walks Free, As Israel Holds Body of Murdered Palestinian Hostage

Settler Walks Free, As Israel Holds Body of Murdered Palestinian Hostage

Diana Buttu
·
Aug 7
Read full story
MAGA Is Being Conned: Trump's Tariffs Are Just Taxes by Another Name

MAGA Is Being Conned: Trump's Tariffs Are Just Taxes by Another Name

John Harwood
·
Aug 7
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture