‘A Game of Target Practice’: Doctors Back From Gaza Share Harrowing Stories of Israel’s Brutality in Exclusive Town Hall

On Friday, Israel’s security cabinet approved a plan to take over Gaza City. For those of you who have been following our coverage, this isn’t coming as a surprise. What we do continue to be alarmed by though are newer, and yes, even more shocking details about the nature of this ongoing genocide – details rarely discussed in mainstream news. Some of the most important details have been coming from the few who are trying to save Palestinian lives: doctors.

In this Zeteo Town Hall Q&A, Mehdi and subscribers spoke to two prominent doctors who both recently returned from Gaza: Dr. Nick Maynard, a consultant surgeon at Oxford University Hospitals, and Dr. Ambereen Sleemi, the executive director of the International Medical Response Foundation. In the video above, they answer questions from subscribers and share harrowing stories from their most recent visits.

“I actually don't think anyone can be prepared for the things you see in Gaza now,” says Dr. Maynard, who has volunteered in Gaza three times since October 7.

“It appeared to us like there was a game of target practice being played,” he says “One day, they would be coming in predominantly with gunshot wounds to the head or the neck. The next day, there'd be a gunshot wound to the chest…. Then four young teenage boys, 13, 14, came in, all of whom had been shot in the testicles. This clustering of injuries was so striking, the numbers on some days were so great, it was inconceivable that it could have been coincidence.”

He also shares a story about American doctors he knew who packed formula in their luggage, and how Israeli border guards “very specifically” took those out. “Nothing else,” he says. “That’s all they took out of their luggage. Every single container.”

Despite being “completely unprepared” for the situation on the ground, Dr. Sleemi says immediately when she left, she knew she wanted to go back. She also slams the American medical establishment.

“The American medical establishment, along with our government, has been truly disappointing in their response, in their willingness to criticize and speak out against the targeting of health care workers in Gaza, our colleagues,” she says, calling healthcare workers there the real heroes.

