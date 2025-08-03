Debunked! Israel’s Top 10 Lies on Gaza

The New York Times recently revealed that the Israeli military has “never found proof” that Hamas has “systematically stolen aid from the United Nations” - a lie that has been told by Israeli officials for months now and also repeated by multiple Western media outlets, including the New York Times itself! With the Israeli and US government telling so many lies about the violence in the Middle East, and with so much false reporting circulating in mainstream media around what even Israeli rights groups are now calling a genocide in Gaza (here’s a full list of groups we wrote up), many of you are understandably looking for a fresh breeze of truth. We hear you, we feel you, and we will gladly debunk as many falsehoods as we can for you.

‘Debunked!’ is back. Watch Mehdi shatter the top 10 lies you’ve been seeing and hearing about this genocide for the past 22 months….in under three minutes! Listen closely, because as you will quickly find out, Mehdi can say a lot in three minutes.

This video is being shared without a paywall. If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. And if you’re not ready for the commitment, or are already a paid subscriber (thank you!), then a donation would still go a long way.

In case you missed them, here are some of our latest stories: