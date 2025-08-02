‘Clearly Emaciated’: Former Green Beret Recounts Horrors at ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’ Aid Sites

On Friday, Ambassador Mike Huckabee said he visited US-Israeli backed aid sites in Gaza to “learn the truth.”

The truth, according to a 25-year US Army veteran who worked as a contractor for the US and Israeli-backed so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” is that the whole thing needs to “shut down.”

That former contractor, Anthony Aguilar, a former Green Beret and retired lieutenant colonel, told Zeteo that the project is an “appendage” of the Israeli military and cog in a machine that has deliberately killed hundreds of Palestinians.

During their visit, Huckabee and US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff took sanitized photo ops at the scandal-ridden GHF aid sites, hailing the project as “an incredible feat.”

Such a glowing review stands in stark contrast to what a US contractor first revealed to Zeteo more than a month ago, and to what Aguilar recounted about the project that has received at least $30 million from the Trump administration.

The GHF ‘aid’ sites, Aguilar says, were “built as death traps” and featured Palestinians trying to survive “indiscriminate” shooting.

Several episodes Aguilar highlighted underscore the actual horrors unfolding at the sites.

Aguilar recounted a young boy named Amir who approached him and another contractor at one of the sites:

“I said to him, ‘you're not forgotten. The world cares, people care, we care. You're not alone.’ He probably didn't understand the words that I was speaking but I think he could probably understand the sentiment…he puts his hands on my cheeks. And his little hands are very emaciated, and the fingernails are dried and brittle. You could tell, like just all of the signs of someone that is starving. All of the signs. I mean, these aren't things that are made up. That's not Hamas propaganda. Saw it, touched it. And he puts his hands on my face and he kisses me on the lips and he says, ‘Thank you’ in English.”

Soon thereafter, bullets from the Israeli military started flying.

“Palestinians start dropping to the ground, and Amir was amongst them. So this young boy that traveled eight kilometers, eight or nine kilometers, from his home to get aid, a very small amount of aid, thanks us. Gratitude. And ends up dead.”

Watch the full interview above to hear Anthony Aguilar lay out in painful detail the violence he saw inflicted upon Palestinians, the dysfunction and chaos of the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” and much, much more.

Editor's Note: Prem has been covering all aspects of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since it began. The State Department, White House, and foreign policy; alleged human rights violations; immigration, free speech, and protests; and more. If you have any information or tips to share with him, you can reach him on Signal @ premthakker.35. You can remain anonymous.

