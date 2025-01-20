Trump speaks to supporters outside the White House on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

With Donald Trump set to retake the White House today, many Democrats find themselves in a dark and defeatist mood. That's understandable. It's hard to believe we must experience this same nightmare again.

But authoritarians like Trump thrive on fear and hopelessness, so it's crucial to avoid giving in completely to negative emotions. Democracy requires the ongoing nurturance and support of engaged citizens. If we wish to honor our commitment to democracy, we must retain a spirit of empowerment, hope, and optimism. We all have more power than we think.

That's why we decided to reframe the current challenge and say something to give people hope as we enter American democracy's most challenging phase.

Here's our list of 17 ways you can do your part to keep democracy alive in 2025 – and face the future with courage and resolve.

1. Be Brave

Avoid helpless/hopeless talk. Authoritarians want you to feel powerless because it makes their work easier. Courage, faith, and optimism are essential. Fascism feeds on cynicism and pessimism. Starve it. No regime lasts forever. Resolve to do your part to ensure the survival of democracy. Choose to believe that we will find a way to come out stronger.

2. Cultivate Empathy

One way authoritarians defeat democracy is by trying to destroy empathy. Their strategies depend on dehumanization, demonization, and division. One of the best ways to resist is to actively cultivate empathy. Do your best to understand other people’s feelings and perspectives. Empathy is a powerful antidote to fascism and hatred. Democracy depends on empathy – you can't have democracy without it.

3. Stay Focused

Authoritarians try to overwhelm you with constant attacks to keep you distracted and unbalanced. Maintain a steely focus on what matters: Your health, your family, and the survival of our country. Constant chaos and provocation are a strategy to undermine freedom and the rule of law. Keep your eye on the big picture. Limit your intake of social media, which is designed to destroy your attention span and manipulate your brain.

4. Be Proactive

Defeating authoritarianism will require a movement of dedicated citizens. Get involved in your community. Show up to protests and meetings. If you can, donate to organizations doing crucial pro-democracy work. You have more power than you think. Resolve to get involved. Build local power! Authoritarian regimes gain strength by undermining local institutions and ignoring community voices. Participate in your city council, school board, or neighborhood association. Support candidates, companies, and initiatives that prioritize democratic values at the local level. A strong democracy starts with empowered communities.

Protesters participate in the Women's March on Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah. Photo by John Parra/GC Images

5. Foster Real Connections

One of the ways authoritarian regimes isolate people is by encouraging fear and distrust. Fight back by building strong relationships with neighbors, friends, and coworkers. Find ways to connect beyond political differences and strengthen the fabric of your community.

6. Avoid Brain Rot and Lies

Social media is overrun with clickbait traps that profit from outrage and misdirection. Block these and seek out legitimate information sources grounded in truth and reality. Subscribe to trusted media outlets so journalism survives – we’ll need it more than ever. Always do a basic fact-check before sharing memes, texts, or stories. Never spread false stories or conspiracy theories, even if you wish they were true, even if you think they’re funny. Once we can no longer discern fact from falsehood (or we no longer care), the authoritarians win. Don’t be on the wrong side of the information war!

7. Share a Positive Message When Possible

Donald Trump and his ilk want the country to be angry, fearful, and polarized because this is the soil from which their darkest policies will grow. While it’s essential to stand in fierce opposition to his regime, we must also offer a positive message centered on the value of freedom and what it really means. When the pendulum swings against the Republicans, we must be ready with a compelling and moral vision for a better future. Stand for something.

8. Demand Accountability

Authoritarians thrive on impunity. It’s critical to hold leaders, corporations, and institutions accountable. Insist on accountability. Write letters, sign petitions, and participate in boycotts when necessary. Demand transparency and fairness at every level. Corruption and injustice wither under the light of scrutiny.

9. Engage Young People

The next generation will inherit the consequences of today's struggles. Engage young people in conversations about democracy, freedom, justice, and the climate crisis. Empower them with tools, education, and mentorship to shape the future. Encourage them to imagine a better future – and support them in creating it.

Dozens of young people, activists, and others participate in a Strike for Climate march on March 3, 2023, in New York City. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

10. Don’t Help Trump

Some of Trump's opponents are obsessed with focusing on him personally; thus, they unwittingly amplify and boost his propaganda. By focusing solely on Trump – his ridiculous statements, mannerisms, and antics – Trump's opponents make him a larger-than-life figure. They also reinforce his messages by constantly repeating them and thus marketing them. In short, they help Trump. We can’t completely ignore his quirks and lies, but the constant boosting of his every utterance appears to have worked in his favor so far. See: 2024 election results.

11. Don’t Argue with His Supporters

It doesn't work. Your chances of converting a pro-Trump voter are virtually zero. At this point, their support for him is a physical structure in their brains. Instead of arguing with Trump supporters, focus on motivating fellow pro-democracy citizens to get more active.

12. Remember: This Is a Regime

Trump is not acting alone. He is a puppet of powerful would-be oligarchs who want a government of the billionaires, by the billionaires, and for the billionaires. Elon Musk's role as Trump’s co-president is already creating tension among Trump’s supporters. When the American people realize that the country is being run for the benefit of a handful of greedy billionaires, the tide will turn. Expose them.

Musk greets Trump as he arrives to attend a viewing of the launch of a test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on Nov. 19, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

13. Learn from History

Authoritarianism, oligarchy, and tyranny are not new inventions. Study past movements for democracy and justice to understand what works and what doesn't. From the Civil Rights Movement to resistance efforts in authoritarian regimes worldwide, history is full of lessons and inspiration to guide us in our current struggle.

14. Support Artists and the Arts

Literature, music, and art are crucial to a healthy society and a functioning democracy. Fund them and support them in every way you can. Artists, musicians, and writers will help inspire the changes we need. Buy tickets, buy art. Buy books and read (or listen) to them!

15. Take Care of Yourself

This will be a challenging era. Saving democracy will take lots of energy, passion, and stamina. Take care of your health. Get plenty of sleep. Drink lots of water. Exercise. We’re all in this together – for the long haul.

16. Celebrate Victories

The road to preserving freedom and democracy will be long and challenging, but it’s essential to recognize progress when it happens. Celebrating victories – no matter how small – can keep hope alive. Optimism and spirit matter! Don’t be a downer. Help inspire others to stay engaged in the fight.

17. Persist!

Persistence is the best resistance.

Dr. George Lakoff is professor emeritus of cognitive science at UC Berkeley and author of The ALL NEW Don't Think of An Elephant: Know Your Values and Frame the Debate. Gil Durán is a journalist and longtime political strategist.

This list was originally published in Lakoff and Duran’s FrameLab, a newsletter about politics, language, and your brain.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of Zeteo.

