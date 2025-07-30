'Must Watch' Documentary: Frontline Club Hails ‘Who Killed Shireen?’

When it was released in May, Zeteo’s original documentary, ‘Who Killed Shireen?,’ sent shockwaves across the world after revealing a Biden administration cover-up, as well as the identity of the Israeli soldier who killed Palestinian-American journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh.

Now, the documentary has officially made its premiere abroad, being screened by the renowned Frontline Club in the UK. Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist Dion Nissenbaum – the lead investigator of the film – and Palestinian human rights activist Lina Abu Akleh – Shireen’s niece – joined the event for a post-panel discussion, moderated by PBS Newshour Special Correspondent Leila Molana-Allen.

Have you seen it yet?

The Frontline Club has called the film a “must watch,” – which is why we are re-sharing our exclusive investigative film again with you today. The story of what happened to Shireen is unfortunately not unique, and it makes it that much more important to watch how and to what effect the accountability of her murder was abandoned… because we have witnessed it happen over and over again.

The documentary also features interviews with Shireen’s family, coworkers, and friends, telling our team that she, "left a mark on a whole generation."

Audience members watch, ‘Who Killed Shireen?’ at the London premiere. Photo by The Frontline Club.

Lead film investigator Dion Nissenbaum and Shireen’s niece, Lina Abu Akleh, speak at a post-film panel after the premiere of ‘Who Killed Shireen?’ in London. Photo by the Frontline Club.

