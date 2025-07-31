This (Fake) Senator Explains Why He Met with Netanyahu and Is Backed By AIPAC

Between Israeli rights groups, Ben & Jerry’s, and even pop singer Olivia Rodrigo, it’s clear that more people are finally criticizing Israel’s escalating genocide in Gaza.

That pressure to speak up for basic human rights is of course hitting complicit centrist Democrats, who are now suddenly scrambling to act as if they have always been against this… despite several of them posing for a photo with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just two weeks ago.

A bipartisan group of 14 senators poses with Netanyahu for a photo posted by Senate Majority Leader John Thune on July 9, 2025. Photo via @LeaderJohnThune

Of course – those senators might not be too keen on talking to reporters or activists about their seemingly ingenuine concern over Gaza. So instead, in this parody video, Zeteo’s Frank Cappello returns to imagine what kind of centrist slogans they would spew out if confronted on Capitol Hill.

Because ​​as many elected officials have shown us over the past 21 months, apparently you can decry a genocide while still arming the perpetrators! Who says you can’t have your cake and eat it too.

Share