61% of Everyone Who’s Starved to Death in Gaza Over the Past 22 Months Died in the Past Three Weeks

Read that again.
Prem Thakker's avatar
Prem Thakker
Aug 12, 2025
∙ Paid
24
33
Share

Between Israel’s blockade and its bombing of aid vehicles and workers, the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” aid sites – where hundreds of Palestinians have been killed – and “aid drops” that have killed children, Palestinians are stuck between dying of starvation or the risk of dying trying to avoid it. And now the results of such a horrific equ…

