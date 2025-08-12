Between Israel’s blockade and its bombing of aid vehicles and workers, the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” aid sites – where hundreds of Palestinians have been killed – and “aid drops” that have killed children, Palestinians are stuck between dying of starvation or the risk of dying trying to avoid it. And now the results of such a horrific equ…
61% of Everyone Who’s Starved to Death in Gaza Over the Past 22 Months Died in the Past Three Weeks
Read that again.
Aug 12, 2025
∙ Paid
