Transcript
Top 10 Most Islamophobic & Unhinged Responses to Mamdani's Win

Beware of Zohran Mamdani, conservatives say: He's brown, he's Muslim, and he wants to give New Yorkers free childcare. Francesca Fiorentini highlights the most insane arguments from his critics.
Francesca Fiorentini's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Francesca Fiorentini
and
Team Zeteo
Jun 26, 2025
33-year-old State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani clinched the New York Democratic mayoral primary race in a stunning and resounding defeat of Andrew Cuomo's desperate bid to resuscitate his sinking political career.

And while this is a major win for progressives, Mamdani’s victory has truly scared conservatives. Zeteo contributor Francesca Fiorentini breaks down her top 10 favorite crashouts since his big win, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, Charlie Kirk, and of course, Donald Trump.

Check out more of Zeteo’s coverage of the NYC mayoral race:

How Socialist Zohran Mamdani Beat the NYC Democratic Establishment

How Socialist Zohran Mamdani Beat the NYC Democratic Establishment

Waleed Shahid
·
Jun 25
Read full story
BREAKING: Mehdi & Prem React to Big Mamdani Win in NYC

BREAKING: Mehdi & Prem React to Big Mamdani Win in NYC

Mehdi Hasan, Team Zeteo, and Prem Thakker
·
Jun 25
Read full story
BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Democratic Primary, Cuomo Concedes

BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Democratic Primary, Cuomo Concedes

Prem Thakker
·
Jun 25
Read full story

