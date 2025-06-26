Top 10 Most Islamophobic & Unhinged Responses to Mamdani's Win

33-year-old State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani clinched the New York Democratic mayoral primary race in a stunning and resounding defeat of Andrew Cuomo's desperate bid to resuscitate his sinking political career.

And while this is a major win for progressives, Mamdani’s victory has truly scared conservatives. Zeteo contributor Francesca Fiorentini breaks down her top 10 favorite crashouts since his big win, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, Charlie Kirk, and of course, Donald Trump.

