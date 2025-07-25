A DC Reporter's Inside Look at Who Matters More to Congress: Americans or Israel

I’ve been reporting from inside the US Capitol since Oct. 7, 2023. But it was three episodes this month that showed me more than ever how committed the US political machine – on both sides of the aisle – is to Israel.

And how much disdain politicians have for anything or anyone that gets in the way of that support.

Including Americans.

As I’ve written about, at least seven Americans have been killed by Israeli violence in the past nearly 22 months. Most members of Congress we have asked about this, as you will see in this video, had shocking reactions to that figure.

This is not to center Americans’ suffering over that of the tens of thousands of Palestinians killed by Israeli violence, nor the millions displaced and starved by it. Rather, this is to underscore how there is, in fact, no bottom even for the most cynical, self-interested parts of the US political machine.

Because instead of a strong US response to the killings of their own (let alone the usage of tax payer dollars to commit unspeakable crimes in Americans’ names), we have leaders taking photos with Benjamin Netanyahu, a man wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges, or even going to his criminal trial to show support for him, one day after promising justice for an American killed by Israeli violence.

