Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
12
22

‘Fascists Don’t Believe in Debate’: Mehdi Unpacks His Jubilee’s ‘Surrounded’ Debate

Zeteo’s CEO and founder took questions from hundreds of subscribers about his most insane debate yet.
Team Zeteo's avatar
Team Zeteo
Jul 24, 2025
12
22
Share
Transcript

“I don't debate people to change the other person's mind. I debate people to change the watching audience's mind.”

This was one of Zeteo’s most popular town halls ever! Hundreds of our subscribers joined and asked Mehdi nearly 300 questions.

While Mehdi couldn’t get through all of the questions in a 35-minute time span, he did answer quite a few and covered all bases. Why did he do the debate? How did he feel when it was over? Did he expect this level of extremism and antagonism? Is there any value in debating with extremists? Did he talk to any of the participants after? Would he have done anything differently? And would he do it again?

“This is our country? These are the people who are our neighbors? People in our workplaces? People in the grocery store aisle? That's what was so scary and emotionally disturbing about the ‘Surrounded’ experience.”

Watch the full town hall above to hear Mehdi’s answers and full review, whether he feared for his safety during the taping, and how he managed to keep his composure and remain calm.

This video is being shared without a paywall. If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. And if you’re not ready for the commitment, then a donation would still go a long way.

In case you missed them, here are some of our latest stories:

'You Cannot Destroy a People Without First Destroying Their Healers': Israel’s War on Gaza's Medical System

'You Cannot Destroy a People Without First Destroying Their Healers': Israel’s War on Gaza's Medical System

Dr. Thaer Ahmad
·
2:03 PM
Read full story
On a Mission: Mahmoud Khalil Visits Capitol Hill

On a Mission: Mahmoud Khalil Visits Capitol Hill

Prem Thakker
·
1:31 AM
Read full story
Trump Has Revealed a Gaping Hole in the Constitution

Trump Has Revealed a Gaping Hole in the Constitution

Kim Wehle
·
Jul 21
Read full story

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture