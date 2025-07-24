‘Fascists Don’t Believe in Debate’: Mehdi Unpacks His Jubilee’s ‘Surrounded’ Debate

“I don't debate people to change the other person's mind. I debate people to change the watching audience's mind.”

This was one of Zeteo’s most popular town halls ever! Hundreds of our subscribers joined and asked Mehdi nearly 300 questions.

While Mehdi couldn’t get through all of the questions in a 35-minute time span, he did answer quite a few and covered all bases. Why did he do the debate? How did he feel when it was over? Did he expect this level of extremism and antagonism? Is there any value in debating with extremists? Did he talk to any of the participants after? Would he have done anything differently? And would he do it again?

“This is our country? These are the people who are our neighbors? People in our workplaces? People in the grocery store aisle? That's what was so scary and emotionally disturbing about the ‘Surrounded’ experience.”

Watch the full town hall above to hear Mehdi’s answers and full review, whether he feared for his safety during the taping, and how he managed to keep his composure and remain calm.

