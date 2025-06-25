BREAKING: Mehdi & Prem React to Big Mamdani Win in NYC

Share this postZeteoBREAKING: Mehdi & Prem React to Big Mamdani Win in NYCCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript927Share this postZeteoBREAKING: Mehdi & Prem React to Big Mamdani Win in NYCCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3149BREAKING: Mehdi & Prem React to Big Mamdani Win in NYCMehdi and Prem discuss the latest results from the NYC mayoral primary as Andrew Cuomo concedes to Zohran Mamdani.Mehdi Hasan, Team Zeteo, and Prem ThakkerJun 25, 2025927Share this postZeteoBREAKING: Mehdi & Prem React to Big Mamdani Win in NYCCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3149ShareTranscriptIn this breaking news livestream, Mehdi and Prem react to Zohran Mamdani’s big win in the New York City mayoral primary and what it means for the general election in November.Be sure to check out Prem’s latest reporting on the story: BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Democratic Primary, Cuomo ConcedesPrem Thakker·2:56 AMNEW YORK CITY — Muslim socialist underdog Zohran Mamdani won New York City’s Democratic primary on Tuesday night after Andrew Cuomo conceded, despite no candida…Read full storyDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postZeteoBREAKING: Mehdi & Prem React to Big Mamdani Win in NYCCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreZeteoSubscribeAuthorsMehdi HasanPrem ThakkerTeam ZeteoRecent PostsBreaking Town Hall: Iran Retaliates with Strikes on US BaseJun 23 • Prem Thakker and Team Zeteo‘Going Through Hell’: Badar Khan Suri on his ICE Detention and Helping Fellow DetaineesJun 23 • Prem Thakker and Team ZeteoBREAKING- Trump Attacks Iran - Live Reaction From Mehdi and Iran expert Trita ParsiJun 22 • Mehdi Hasan and Team ZeteoHow Are Tucker Carlson, MTG, and Steve Bannon the Voices of Reason on Iran?Jun 20 • Mehdi Hasan and Team ZeteoHunger Striking for Gaza: Cynthia Nixon and Her Son Speak OutJun 18 • Mehdi Hasan, Cynthia Nixon, and Team Zeteo‘ICE Is a Rogue Agency’: Zohran Mamdani Bashes ICE After Lander ArrestJun 18 • Mehdi Hasan and Team ZeteoWhy Did Israel Strike Iran? Expert Breaks Down the Details and What’s NextJun 13 • Team Zeteo and Prem Thakker
