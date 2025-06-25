Zeteo

Transcript
BREAKING: Mehdi & Prem React to Big Mamdani Win in NYC

Mehdi and Prem discuss the latest results from the NYC mayoral primary as Andrew Cuomo concedes to Zohran Mamdani.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Prem Thakker's avatar
Mehdi Hasan
,
Team Zeteo
, and
Prem Thakker
Jun 25, 2025
Transcript

In this breaking news livestream, Mehdi and Prem react to Zohran Mamdani’s big win in the New York City mayoral primary and what it means for the general election in November.

Be sure to check out Prem’s latest reporting on the story:

BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Democratic Primary, Cuomo Concedes

Prem Thakker
·
2:56 AM
BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Democratic Primary, Cuomo Concedes

NEW YORK CITY — Muslim socialist underdog Zohran Mamdani won New York City’s Democratic primary on Tuesday night after Andrew Cuomo conceded, despite no candida…

Read full story

