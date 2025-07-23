Meet the New Centrist Democrat Copying Zohran Mamdani

It’s already happening.

Andrew Cuomo recently published a super awkward social media video relaunching his independent bid for New York City mayor. In what is clearly a rip-off of Zohran Mamdani’s signature campaign videos, Cuomo is out on the streets of the city speaking directly to camera, edited together with *totally real and definitely not staged* interactions with New Yorkers.

After witnessing Cuomo’s tour de force in campaign mediocrity, Zeteo came to the depressing conclusion that more of these ‘Mock-dani’ videos are surely in the pipeline (otherwise known as ‘Mam-Copies’). So rather than waiting to be inundated with neoliberal slop, our team decided to produce a campaign video for our own (pretend) centrist Democrat imitating Mamdani’s style.

Could Mamdani’s historic popularity be attributed to his populist economic policies addressing the affordability crisis threatening working-class New Yorkers? Listening to their other needs? No! It must have been his very hip, very cool TikTok videos.

Watch Zeteo’s Frank Cappello above with a sardonic take on a campaign video from an imaginary centrist trying to emulate Zohran Mamdani.

Share

Check out more from Zeteo: