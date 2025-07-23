Zeteo

Meet the New Centrist Democrat Copying Zohran Mamdani

Zeteo imagines how the next class of centrist Democrats could take all the wrong lessons from Zohran Mamdani’s historic primary campaign.
Team Zeteo
Jul 23, 2025
It’s already happening.

Andrew Cuomo recently published a super awkward social media video relaunching his independent bid for New York City mayor. In what is clearly a rip-off of Zohran Mamdani’s signature campaign videos, Cuomo is out on the streets of the city speaking directly to camera, edited together with *totally real and definitely not staged* interactions with New Yorkers.

After witnessing Cuomo’s tour de force in campaign mediocrity, Zeteo came to the depressing conclusion that more of these ‘Mock-dani’ videos are surely in the pipeline (otherwise known as ‘Mam-Copies’). So rather than waiting to be inundated with neoliberal slop, our team decided to produce a campaign video for our own (pretend) centrist Democrat imitating Mamdani’s style.

Could Mamdani’s historic popularity be attributed to his populist economic policies addressing the affordability crisis threatening working-class New Yorkers? Listening to their other needs? No! It must have been his very hip, very cool TikTok videos.

Watch Zeteo’s Frank Cappello above with a sardonic take on a campaign video from an imaginary centrist trying to emulate Zohran Mamdani.

