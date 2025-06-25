Mamdani greets supporters at a victory party on June 24, 2025, in Queens, New York City. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

NEW YORK CITY — Muslim socialist underdog Zohran Mamdani declared victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded late Tuesday.

“Tonight, we made history,” Mamdani told supporters at a late-night victory party. “We have done it. I will be your Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City.”

Mamdani has accomplished an earthquake result, netting a remarkable 43.5% of the vote while establishment-backed Cuomo stood at 36.4%, with more than 90% of the first choice votes counted.

Brad Lander, New York City comptroller and Mamdani ally, was closely behind at roughly 11.3%.

Technically, with no candidate getting more than 50% of the vote, the primary goes to a second round in the city’s ranked-choice voting system, but Cuomo’s decision to concede early leaves Mamdani as the expected winner. Ranked-choice votes are expected to be tabulated by July 1.

“Tonight was not our night,” Cuomo told supporters after conceding the primary to Mamdani. “Tonight is his night. He deserved it. He won.”

Mamdani’s Rise

Mamdani’s meteoric showing comes after a remarkable rise and a dramatic final few weeks in the campaign. Mamdani began his campaign with low numbers and little name recognition. Early polls had him polling at single digits, with former candidate Scott Stringer, Lander, and State Senator Jessica Ramos often ahead of him.

As other candidates stagnated, and beleaguered Mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the Democratic primary, Mamdani continued to surge, reaching voters across the city and cutting into nearly every other candidate’s hoped-for coalitions. The young socialist has also benefited from more than 20,000 individual donors, with around 75% of whom giving less than $100. The election, meanwhile, saw a massive surge in turnout of early voters below the age of 44 – widely suspected to be a favorable sign for Mamdani. Even in historically sweltering heat, voters stood in line all day Tuesday to cast their ballots.

Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander greet voters in New York City on Election Day. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Mamdani’s rise was characterized by his clever use of social media and by relentlessly meeting New Yorkers in the streets. He was helped even further by his very public allyship with candidate Lander. The pair has made several prominent media appearances together, appearing almost like a presidential ticket, rather than rivals. After ICE detained Lander for simply requesting a warrant for a migrant he was accompanying to court, Mamdani was on the frontlines demanding his release. On Monday, the duo appeared on Stephen Colbert’s show together, where they hailed each other’s candidacies.

New vs Old Politics

The dynamics have stood in stark contrast to the establishment-backed Cuomo, whose campaign appeared almost to have an assumptive air about it, that the scandal-ridden ex-governor would simply walk towards the nomination (perhaps the only walking Cuomo would do in New York City, given his reported questionable-residency in the city, and his past-refusal to ride the city’s subway). While Mamdani’s support has manifested in the streets, Cuomo’s “mass” support had manifested most clearly in the form of many politicians and public officials who, in 2021, criticized him or called for him to resign.

While Cuomo conceded to Mamdani, he did not rule out running as an independent candidate in the general election.

Still, Mamdani’s success is impressive, given the large war chest Cuomo was able to build with the help of billionaires like Michael Bloomberg, anti-free speech hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, and Alex Karp – the co-founder of Palantir, which Donald Trump has tapped to compile intrusive data on Americans.

While Mamdani enjoyed (and reciprocated) the support of fellow candidates Lander and Michael Blake, Cuomo welcomed the endorsements of Jessica Ramos and Whitney Tilson, and then said he only voted for himself.

While Mamdani has been endorsed by the United Autoworkers, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Bernie Sanders, Cuomo was endorsed by Bill Clinton, Ritchie Torres (who previously called for Cuomo’s resignation), and Jim Clyburn.

While Mamdani was forced to weather a barrage of bad-faith attacks accusing him of antisemitism, he persisted in calling his critics in while maintaining his anti-war, pro-peace positions. If elected, he’d be the first Muslim and South Asian mayor of New York City.

While Mamdani oriented his campaign around a new politics, Cuomo anchored his campaign in an old one.

Democratic mayoral candidates Andrew Cuomo, far left, and Zohran Mamdani, second from right, at the first Democratic primary debate on June. 4, 2025. Photo by Yuki Iwamura-Pool/Getty Images

Mamdani’s campaign was centered on affordability, as he called to tax the ultra-wealthy at a more reasonable rate (as they are, for example, in neighboring New Jersey), as well as his support for human rights and ending war.

Amid a devastating housing crisis, Mamdani is calling for a rent freeze; while thousands vie for safe and reliable transportation, Mamdani is pushing for free buses; and amid Israel’s genocide that US tax payers are funding while they can’t afford basic necessities, Mamdani has been forthright in his support for Palestinians and opposition to funding the violence they face.

Many doubted the 33-year-old Mamdani could even break double digits. Now, he’s writing a new page of history, and reshaping the Democratic Party.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.

