Pete Hegseth Asks Mommy To Help Clean Up His Mess

“Trump’s pick for secretary of defense is now trotting his mommy in front of the cameras to prove that he's qualified for the job.”

Since Donald Trump nominated Fox host Pete Hegseth to be his secretary of defense, Hegseth’s track record of sexual assault allegations, Islamophobia, and excessive drinking has emerged.

In this ‘Vibe Check,’ Zeteo contributor Kat Abughazaleh breaks down Hegseth’s desperate attempt to hold on to his nomination: calling in his mother for reinforcement.

In a plea to Republican senators, Penelope Hegseth says her son is “a new person.” But in 2018, Hegseth’s mother sent him an email that read “You are an abuser of women” (in the midst of his divorce from his second wife, the mother of his three children, whom he cheated on.) “Get some help,” Penelope wrote, “on behalf of all the women (and I know it’s many) you have abused in some way.”

Will Hegseth be forced to pull out? Does he have the votes needed in the Senate? Or is a tainted Trump going to replace the tainted Fox host with a tainted Ron DeSantis?

“Hegseth,” says Kat in her Vibe Check, “is kind of the epitome of a Trump nominee: picked for being on TV, announced with full confidence, and then left for the wolves, as his many skeletons and complete lack of qualifications came to light.”

