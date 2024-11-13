Fox Hosts, Conspiracy Theorists, and 'Professional Bigots': Trump's New Administration

Donald Trump is diligently assembling his team, and with every pick, he outdoes himself in building an administration filled with online culture warriors and far-right television personalities.

Zeteo contributor Kat Abughazaleh outlines some of the most unhinged people who are about to run the US.

“While his first administration might have started with at least some adults in the room, it's clear this go-around is full speed ahead with professional bigots and unqualified yappers.”

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are expected to team up to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Known white supremacist Stephen Miller would be deputy chief of staff for policy. Avowed Zionist Mike Huckabee is set to be the US ambassador to Israel. And Pete Hegseth, who doesn’t believe in germs, is nominee for United States Secretary of Defense.

“None of them pass the vibe check.”

What do you think of Trump’s nominees? There might be more by the time you read this. Make sure to watch the video above and let us know what you’d like to hear about in the next ‘Vibe Check!’