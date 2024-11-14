Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8
11

6 Things About Trump’s Hawkish New Defense Secretary That Should Scare the Hell Out of You

Meet Pete Hegseth: Fox host, Iran hawk, Christian Zionist, and more.
Team Zeteo
and
Mehdi Hasan
Nov 14, 2024
8
11
Share
Transcript

President-elect Donald J. Trump sent shockwaves through the Pentagon this week, after announcing his pick for secretary of defense: Fox weekend host Pete Hegseth, who has zero experience in government. 

But frankly, it’s not the lack of experience or his association with right-wing media that should worry people the most – it’s his clear love for war, war crimes, and war criminals. 

With apologies to Donald Rumsfeld, he may be about to become the most extreme defense secretary in American history. 

Watch the short video above to see Mehdi unpack six of Hegseth’s insanely war-mongering views and ideas, all of which are bound to break Trump’s ridiculous promise to bringing lasting peace – to the Middle East, or anywhere else!

Also, make sure to check out Zeteo’s other highlights from this past week:

Fox Hosts, Conspiracy Theorists, and 'Professional Bigots': Trump's New Administration

Fox Hosts, Conspiracy Theorists, and 'Professional Bigots': Trump's New Administration

Katherine Abughazaleh
·
Nov 13
Read full story
Democrats Need To Get A Spine - Amanda Seales & Francesca Fiorentini on Harris’ Loss, Joe Rogan, and Trump 2.0

Democrats Need To Get A Spine - Amanda Seales & Francesca Fiorentini on Harris’ Loss, Joe Rogan, and Trump 2.0

Mehdi Hasan
·
Nov 14
Read full story
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Top Dem Hakeem Jeffries Says "We Have to Take Accountability"

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Top Dem Hakeem Jeffries Says "We Have to Take Accountability"

John Harwood
·
Nov 12
Read full story

Discussion about this podcast

Zeteo
Mehdi Unfiltered
A new weekly show that delivers unfiltered news, bold opinions, and challenging interviews you won't find elsewhere.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mehdi Hasan
Team Zeteo
Recent Episodes
EXCLUSIVE: Top Democratic Senator Slams Biden’s “Shameful” and “Weak” Inaction on Gaza
  Team Zeteo
EXCLUSIVE: Dutch Photographer Reveals How the Media ‘Changed the Whole Narrative’ On Israeli Hooligans
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
EXCLUSIVE: Mehdi Interviews Piers Morgan on Gaza, Israel and Trump
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Mehdi Challenges Imam Who Endorsed Trump
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
“Muslims Don’t Matter”: Baroness Sayeeda Warsi on Racism, Islamophobia, Riots and More
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
“Say ‘I Am Not Joe Biden!’”: Michael Moore Urges Kamala Harris to Break with the President on Gaza
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
'The General's Plan': Meet the Man Behind Israel’s Genocidal Attack on Northern Gaza
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo