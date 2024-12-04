Hegseth speaks to reporters after meetings with senators and Vice President-elect JD Vance on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Washington, DC. Photo by Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Pete Hegseth – Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense – carries an ever-increasing stack of allegations of sexual misconduct, troubling bias, and other poor behavior. Things were blown even more open this weekend when the New Yorker’s Jane Mayer reported on a slew of additional accusations against the Fox host, including overseeing and contributing to a workplace environment rife with sexual harassment while serving as president of Concerned Veterans for America (CVA). His lawyer called the allegations “outlandish.”

The complaints against Hegseth during this time didn’t stop there. “Kill All Muslims! Kill All Muslims!” he chanted on a “drunken” night during an official CVA visit to Ohio, per Mayer.

As more comes out on Hegseth, I scoured four of his books. What I found was truly shocking. His own words — thought up, written, and edited — offer a window into the worldview of a person who is a few cowardly senator votes away from leading the most powerful military on Earth. There’s an abundance that could not all fit here, these are just some of the highlights on five important issues:

1. On Muslims…