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Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on March 26, 2026. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“The Trump administration may be within days of launching a nuclear strike on Iran,” according to a solemn tweet posted Sunday by far-right talk show host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson’s tweet, which bizarrely claims former President Barack Obama opposed recent peace negotiations, in no way means that Donald Trump is actually preparing to use the bomb against Iran. The Trump administration loves, to the point of parody, “leaking” hypothetical war plans – or peace plans – to pressure Tehran or to soothe markets. Or, as Carlson’s neo-Nazi rival Nick Fuentes alleges, Carlson fabricated the story so he can later claim that Vice President JD Vance, whom Carlson praises in the tweet and has improbably promoted as a principled anti-war presidential candidate, successfully averted nuclear disaster.

So, Would Trump Use Nuclear Weapons in Iran?

Probably not. Here’s why: