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WATCH: Zeteo Was at the Huge ‘No Kings’ Rally in a State Trump Tried To Destroy

We spoke to Senator Amy Klobuchar, Kat Abughazaleh, and defiant protesters in Minnesota, where Trump has unleashed terror.
Asawin Suebsaeng's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Asawin Suebsaeng and Team Zeteo
Mar 29, 2026

On Saturday, Zeteo returned to St. Paul, Minnesota, to cover the massive “No Kings” rally in front of the state Capitol.

President Donald Trump has unleashed a brutal campaign of terror and violence on the state and the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Despite a supposed “drawdown” of forces, armed ICE agents remain in Minnesota in large numbers – and the residents of the two cities and its suburbs are still remarkably pissed off.

Many of the locals who spoke to Zeteo’s senior political correspondent Asawin “Swin” Suebsaeng explicitly connected what the Trump-Vance administration had done to them to what the president is now doing to Iranians with his latest illegal war.

Watch the video above to see Zeteo’s coverage of the St. Paul event, where turnout was massive, Bruce Springsteen sang, an array of liberal and progressive leaders spoke, and middle fingers (real and figurative) raised at President Trump abounded.

Several Minnesotans told Swin about the people they know who were abducted by ICE. Everyone we spoke to expressed their continued desire to fight on and remain vigilant against Trump’s wrath – for the sake of their families and neighbors, citizen and noncitizen. Zeteo also spoke one-on-one with Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar and Kat Abughazaleh, who ran for Congress in Illinois.

We are not putting this article behind a paywall. Please help us do more of this reporting by becoming a paid subscriber, or making a donation, and watch for more of Zeteo’s coverage from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Zeteo’s Liam Mann contributed to this post and video.

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