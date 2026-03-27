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B J Sutherland's avatar
B J Sutherland
4h

That slimy toady Hegseth definitely is holding up promotions of military personnel because he and the Trump administration are racist and sexist. These officers should have recourse to challenge these decisions.

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No
2m

There is absolutely NO reason to suspect that it was done for any other reasons than racial prejudice and misogyny!

Kegbreath isn’t fit for the “office” he is in and is a disgrace to this nation! Yes, a self avowed disobedient soldier who could not make rank and had to leave the military! Disgusting offal of the earth!

🕊️🗽

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