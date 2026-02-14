Federal agents after they killed a legal observer on Jan. 24, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images.

Donald Trump won the last election promising a militarized crackdown on what he deemed “the enemy from within.” His language underscored his party’s disturbing policy preference: to treat civilians and his political opponents at home like they were enemy combatants in a warzone.

Now, President Trump and his senior officials are using that strategic playbook to inform every step of their supposed “drawdown” in Minnesota, following months of escalation, federal brutality and killing, and sustained resistance from the Democratic-led state’s population.

In conversations with Zeteo, officials in the Trump-Vance administration and others close to the White House paint a stark portrait of a president attempting to save face and declare “Mission Accomplished,” as one Trump adviser ironically puts it, after starting a war that Team Trump knows it’s losing badly.

And the effort to at least partially retreat – without calling it a retreat or a defeat – comes as Trump officials have privately assessed that they are bleeding so much public support as a result of ICE’s Minneapolis invasion that continuing it at peak levels would constrain the president’s ability to carry out similar clampdowns elsewhere.

By all indications, the campaign of terror that Trump is waging against Minnesota, and the United States, isn’t ending yet. It’s evolving.