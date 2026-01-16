WATCH: What Prem Saw Inside Trump’s War on Minneapolis

After one of its masked agents shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, the Trump-Vance administration responded by sending even more agents to Minnesota.

Prem and Zeteo traveled to Minneapolis to understand what the atmosphere was like even before Renee’s killing, how residents have responded to the murder, and what exactly a federal “occupation” of an American city looks like.

Watch the video above to see what we found.

Prem questioned armed ICE agents, as members of Congress, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, sought to enter an ICE headquarters, and he spoke with figures like Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and State Senator Omar Fateh.

He listened to the experiences of residents like a young demonstrator (fresh off being pepper-sprayed) and a neighbor whose house is right in front of where Renee was killed.

And while the mainstream media launders officer narratives on hand-fed ride-alongs, Prem flipped the script and rode alongside residents trying to defend their neighbors from those very officers.

Zeteo’s Liam Mann contributed to this post and video.

