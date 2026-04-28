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WATCH: Trump's Own Words Prove HE Is the Source of Most Violent Rhetoric, Not the Left

The GOP is now blaming the Dems for inciting violence, but it is Donald Trump who has invoked horrific language to attack immigrants, journalists, and his opponents for years. Zeteo has the receipts.
Team Zeteo's avatar
Team Zeteo
Apr 28, 2026

The Trump administration and its MAGA sycophants are blaming a “left-wing cult of hatred” for the alleged gunman who breached a security checkpoint at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. But as we show in our latest video from Zeteo, the president’s own words prove that most of the hatred in American politics comes from… him.

In addition to appearing to dance on the graves of both former Special Counsel Robert Mueller and film director Rob Reiner, Trump has a long history of inciting violence against others.

From calling the Democratic Party “the enemy from within” or exaggerating everyone is “a communist” and referring to Democrats as “vermin,” “anarchists,” and “fascists,” to joking about the 2022 attack of Nancy Pelosi’s husband and saying he wouldn’t mind if someone shot “the fake news,” the video above from Zeteo contains just a few of the times Trump used all kinds of violent language against his political opponents.

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