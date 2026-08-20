Israel Finally Admits to Killing Hind Rajab. 933 Days Later

It took Israel more than two and a half years to admit to what the world already knew: Israeli soldiers fired at the vehicle of Hind Rajab and her family. The admission comes after years of denials that were accepted with full embrace by U.S. State Department officials. There are very few journalists here in the U.S. who tried to hold those officials to account in the way Zeteo’s political correspondent Prem Thakker did.

“All the U.S. did was feign concern, defer to Israel to investigate itself for murder, and resist the facts over and over,” says Thakker in his latest video on the case of Hind Rajab.

The 5-year-old’s harrowing story drew international outrage after her phone call recording with the Palestinian Red Crescent captured her final hours, sheltering from Israeli gunfire in a car with the bodies of her dead relatives around her. The Israeli army also killed the medics who were sent to save her.

It took Israel 933 days to admit to a killing that went viral beyond headlines, one that inspired the Oscar-nominated film ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab,’ and in which the victim’s testimony was caught on tape. Watch Prem reflect on what the admission means for Hind, and the more than 73,000 Palestinians killed since the start of the genocide, including 20,000 children.

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