A man carries the body of a baby for burial as the bodies of 19 Palestinian newborns and fetuses from miscarriage cases are being kept at the morgue of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, Palestine, on July 13, 2026. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images

Miscarriages in Gaza tripled in the first half of this year to nearly 4,000, a shocking statistic. If this were any other place on Earth, women would be marching worldwide. They would be – rightfully – setting fire to the streets. Remember how upset women in Europe were that their Iranian sisters had to wear a piece of cloth over their hair? They made videos and signed petitions and cut snippets of their own hair in sisterly solidarity, and they were very, very mad indeed. But the news of Gaza’s women being unable to complete their pregnancies at a phenomenally large rate didn’t bother global feminists at all.

Did Gloria Steinem hold a demonstration? Did Oprah devote herself to a series of shows?