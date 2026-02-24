Variety didn’t just call ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ a “hard to watch” film, but in a rare occurrence in the world of cinema, they also called it “hard to listen to.” The film about the murder of the 6-year-old Palestinian child in Gaza has led to tears at every theater it screened in, and it’s now being hailed as “the most indispensable film of the decade.” Today, Zeteo subscribers get to speak to its director and one of its lead actors.

Joining Mehdi in our live Zoom Town Hall at 1pm Eastern today will be the film’s Oscar-nominated director, Kaouther Ben Hania, and one of its lead actors, Motaz Malhees, who plays Omar Alqam, the paramedic who first spoke to Hind over the phone. Our Town Hall comes one week after Ben Hania refused an award for the film at the Cinema for Peace Gala in Berlin, saying she won’t allow the industry to use the movie for “image-laundering.”

The pair will talk about the making of the film, the reception it received, the film’s chances of winning an Oscar on March 15, and the responsibilities that come with telling such a heavy and important story.

Make sure to clear your calendar TODAY, Feb. 24, 1pm ET (10am PT / 6pm GMT) to be part of this unique conversation.

