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WATCH: Trump Can’t Decide When the Iran War Will End

First, he said it would be six weeks. Now, six months in... When will it end?
Team Zeteo's avatar
Team Zeteo

Donald Trump's war in Iran hits the six month mark today. The president initially said the war would last no longer than six WEEKS. Since then, he's given the American people every timeline under the sun, from one hour to... forever?

We’ve rounded up Trump’s Iran war flip-flopping, all in less than a minute. Watch the short video above, and tell us what you think in the comments below.

We’ve made this video free for all, but if you support the work that we do, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Zeteo’s Summer Wojtas contributed to this video.

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