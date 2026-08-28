WATCH: Trump Can’t Decide When the Iran War Will End

Donald Trump's war in Iran hits the six month mark today. The president initially said the war would last no longer than six WEEKS. Since then, he's given the American people every timeline under the sun, from one hour to... forever?

We’ve rounded up Trump’s Iran war flip-flopping, all in less than a minute. Watch the short video above, and tell us what you think in the comments below.

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Zeteo’s Summer Wojtas contributed to this video.

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