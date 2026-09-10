LIVE ALERT* Stream Zeteo UK’s London Launch Event With Mehdi and Zack Polanski

You’ve seen Zeteo events on your screen before, but you’ve never seen them livestreamed… until now. We are launching Zeteo UK this Monday, September 14, from London’s Barbican Centre at 2:15pm EDT (7:15pm BST / 11:15am PDT), and we’re bringing the party to you at home. (The event itself is sold out! More than 1,000 audience members are expected!)

If you’re a paid subscriber, you will get to watch live conversations on stage between Mehdi and Zeteo UK journalists and contributors Shehab Khan, Sangita Myska, and Peter Oborne, as well as Green Party leader Zack Polanski.

We only got here because of your support, and we want you to be part of it every step of the way. Add our livestream to your calendar and watch the launch at Zeteo.com or Zeteo.UK by clicking here.

If you’re a free subscriber, upgrade to a paid subscription to access the livestream and watch the launch live!

Share