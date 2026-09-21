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Zack Polanski Talks to Zeteo UK About Being Jewish and Anti-Zionist, Running for Starmer’s Seat, and Taking On the Media

The outspoken Green Party leader sat down with Mehdi and Shehab in front of a live audience at our launch event in London to discuss the chaotic state of UK politics - and his own political ambitions.
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Mehdi Hasan, Shehab Khan, and Team Zeteo
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A note from our editor-in-chief: Zeteo UK officially launched last week, with an exciting lineup of new contributors, shows, and journalism! We thought you might find this interview with UK’s Green Party leader Zack Polanski from Zeteo UK’s sold-out event at the Barbican Centre a fascinating watch, so we’re sharing it with all Zeteo subscribers today, too. If you’d like to get more Zeteo UK content alongside existing Zeteo pieces, take advantage of our discounted bundle option as a paid subscriber. - Mehdi

Have you heard the news?

Zeteo UK officially launched last week with a sold-out show at the Barbican Centre featuring a a wide-ranging onstage interview with Zack Polanski.

Mehdi and Zeteo UK’s new political editor, Shehab Khan, sat down with the Green Party leader, who spoke out against Israel’s genocide in Gaza:

“I feel, as a Jewish person, a responsibility to say, ‘When I grew up in my teenage years understanding about the Holocaust and the history of the Jewish race, never again means never again – not just for one group of people, but for every single group of people.’”

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But Gaza isn’t the only topic Mehdi and Shehab press Polanski on. In this wide-ranging interview – and audience Q&A! – he also talks about:

  • His Jewish identity and how his views on Israel have evolved

  • Whether Andy Burnham’s leadership has killed the Green Party’s momentum

  • The media hit pieces and right-wing propaganda unleashed against him

  • If he’ll resign as party leader if he loses his upcoming parliamentary election

  • Whether the Green Party will split the vote and lead to the rise of Reform UK

  • His televised clash with Ed Balls on “Good Morning Britain”

  • Whether the upcoming Israeli elections will bring change

  • And his plan for addressing the rise of AI and data centers.

Paid subscribers can watch the near hour-long conversation above, while free subscribers can access a five-minute preview. Consider upgrading your subscription to never hit a Zeteo paywall again!

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