Note from our Editor-in-Chief: Friday marks 25 years since the horrific attacks on September 11, 2001. This video is part of Zeteo’s special week-long coverage of 9/11 and its aftermath in America, across the Middle East, and worldwide. - Mehdi
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All of Trump’s Deranged Claims About 9/11
Republicans and the media keep racistly attaching Zohran Mamdani and Abdul El-Sayed to 9/11, as Trump skates by despite his history of absurd remarks.
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