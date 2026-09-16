Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Chat
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Palestinian Ambassador Says UK Government Told Him Tougher Restrictions on UK Arms to Israel Are Coming

Sitting down with Zeteo UK’s Shehab Khan, Husam Zomlot talks about the new sanctions on illegal settlements in the West Bank and his personal experience of the genocide.
Shehab Khan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Shehab Khan and Team Zeteo
∙ Paid

Editor’s note: Zeteo UK officially launched this week, with an exciting lineup of contributors, shows, and journalism! We thought you might find Zeteo UK political editor Shehab Khan’s interview with the Palestinian ambassador to the UK on the new show, The Real Question, with Shehab Khan,’ a worthwhile watch, so we’re sharing it with all Zeteo subscribers today.

Paid Zeteo subscribers can watch this episode in full, but to access all of Zeteo UK’s shows and essays, as well as Zeteo content, going forward, do consider upgrading to our much cheaper bundle option today.

The Palestinian ambassador to the UK has told Zeteo UK that British ministers have told him tougher restrictions on arms exports to Israel are coming.

In an interview on The Real Question, with Shehab Khan – conducted the day after the UK announced sanctions on illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, Husam Zomlot said he was expecting further measures to follow soon. He said: “I’ve heard directly from the foreign secretary and from the ministers in the foreign office, and from several counterparts, that there will be a new regime for the arms trade, much tighter… much tighter.”

Zomlot, who was previously the Palestinian envoy to the United States, said he believed there had been a shift in priorities since Andy Burnham had replaced Keir Starmer as prime minister.

Here are some other topics Shehab discussed with Ambassador Zomlot:

  • Israel’s reaction to the new sanctions

  • The UK’s involvement with the Board of Peace

  • Britain’s unique role in Palestine’s history

  • His personal experience of the genocide

Paid subscribers can watch the interview above in full, without a paywall. Free subscribers can watch a three-minute preview.

Note: This interview was conducted on September 9.

Share

Check out more from Zeteo:

Don’t Think Trump Won’t Demolish the Kennedy Center – He’s Shown Us Who He Is

Don’t Think Trump Won’t Demolish the Kennedy Center – He’s Shown Us Who He Is

Martin Pengelly
·
11:18 AM
Read full story
Big AI Wants You to Believe It Could Destroy the World – So It Can Fill Its Pockets

Big AI Wants You to Believe It Could Destroy the World – So It Can Fill Its Pockets

Paris Marx
·
1:00 AM
Read full story
Ed Sheeran Isn’t Staying Out of Politics – He Is Letting a Pro-Israel Billionaire Choose His Politics for Him

Ed Sheeran Isn’t Staying Out of Politics – He Is Letting a Pro-Israel Billionaire Choose His Politics for Him

Kaivan Shroff
·
Sep 15
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Zeteo · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture