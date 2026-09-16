Palestinian Ambassador Says UK Government Told Him Tougher Restrictions on UK Arms to Israel Are Coming

Editor’s note: Zeteo UK officially launched this week, with an exciting lineup of contributors, shows, and journalism! We thought you might find Zeteo UK political editor Shehab Khan’s interview with the Palestinian ambassador to the UK on the new show, ‘The Real Question, with Shehab Khan,’ a worthwhile watch, so we’re sharing it with all Zeteo subscribers today.

Paid Zeteo subscribers can watch this episode in full, but to access all of Zeteo UK’s shows and essays, as well as Zeteo content, going forward, do consider upgrading to our much cheaper bundle option today.

The Palestinian ambassador to the UK has told Zeteo UK that British ministers have told him tougher restrictions on arms exports to Israel are coming.

In an interview on ‘The Real Question, with Shehab Khan’ – conducted the day after the UK announced sanctions on illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, Husam Zomlot said he was expecting further measures to follow soon. He said: “I’ve heard directly from the foreign secretary and from the ministers in the foreign office, and from several counterparts, that there will be a new regime for the arms trade, much tighter… much tighter.”

Zomlot, who was previously the Palestinian envoy to the United States, said he believed there had been a shift in priorities since Andy Burnham had replaced Keir Starmer as prime minister.

Here are some other topics Shehab discussed with Ambassador Zomlot:

Israel’s reaction to the new sanctions

The UK’s involvement with the Board of Peace

Britain’s unique role in Palestine’s history

His personal experience of the genocide

Paid subscribers can watch the interview above in full, without a paywall. Free subscribers can watch a three-minute preview.

Note: This interview was conducted on September 9.

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