Behind The Scenes at Zeteo UK’s Launch in London

It took a village to launch Zeteo UK at London’s sold-out Barbican Center on Monday, and in a Zeteo-first, we are taking you backstage for a glimpse at how it all came together. From tech to talent, lights to action, and a full house to make it all worth it, hear why people gathered to support us at our biggest event to date.

The only path from here is up, and as we grow bigger, better, and brighter, we will look to you to fuel the journey.

If you’re a Zeteo subscriber, but also want to get Zeteo UK content, consider upgrading to our bundle option today! You can also gift a loved one the greatest present of all: bold and unfiltered journalism in a world desperate for honesty and integrity.

Thank you all for being part of Zeteo’s journey of growth across continents. Onwards and upwards.

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