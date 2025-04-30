Is This the Most Insane Thing Trump Has Ever Said?

“They are eating the dogs.”

“They rigged the election.”

“Very fine people on both sides.”

Donald Trump has spent the past decade making outlandish, crazy, and dishonest claims.

But what the president of the United States repeatedly said about a digitally-altered image of a tattoo on Tuesday night, in his ABC News interview with reporter Terry Moran to mark his 100 days in office, left even Mehdi, a long-time chronicler of Trump’s lies and outbursts, truly stunned.

Watch him unpack it all above.

In case you missed them, here are some of Zeteo’s latest stories: