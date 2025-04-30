Zeteo

Is This the Most Insane Thing Trump Has Ever Said?

Mehdi reacts to Trump’s ABC News interview, and the president’s demonstrably false and totally crazy claim about a photoshopped tattoo on the knuckles of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Apr 30, 2025
Share

“They are eating the dogs.”

“They rigged the election.”

“Very fine people on both sides.”

Donald Trump has spent the past decade making outlandish, crazy, and dishonest claims.

But what the president of the United States repeatedly said about a digitally-altered image of a tattoo on Tuesday night, in his ABC News interview with reporter Terry Moran to mark his 100 days in office, left even Mehdi, a long-time chronicler of Trump’s lies and outbursts, truly stunned.

Watch him unpack it all above.

Discussion about this video

