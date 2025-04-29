Schumer and Jeffries speak at a press conference on Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington, DC. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Donald Trump's second first 100 days have been demonstrably worse than his first first 100 days (listing all the horrors here would bury the rest of this article, so you can listen to Mehdi try in 100 seconds here).

But the Democratic Party's mostly lackluster failure to counter Trump makes it all even more dire. There have been some Good – brave, politically potent, or actually consequential – acts… but there’s also been a whole lot of Bad, and Ugly. Take a look:

The Good

Senator Chris Van Hollen's Trip to El Salvador

Maryland’s Van Hollen was the first Democrat to fly to El Salvador to meet with Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the wrongly deported Maryland father who has become a symbol of Trump’s inhumane and authoritarian mass deportation policy. Imagine that: a politician doing something in response to Trump on an issue pundits resignedly laud as “Republicans’ issue.” Instead, Trump’s approval has cratered, in large part because of immigration.

Van Hollen meets with Abrego Garcia on April 17, 2025. Photo: Handout via Van Hollen’s office

Other members, including Reps. Yassamin Ansari, Robert Garcia, Maxwell Frost, and Maxine Dexter soon followed, visiting El Salvador and adding to the pressure on Trump and his co-conspirator, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

Senator Bernie Sanders’ ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ Tour