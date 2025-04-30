We made it.

It’s day 100 of Trump’s second administration, and if the first 100 days felt more like 100 years, you’re not alone.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali unpack Trump’s 100 days in office, covering everything from mass layoffs to mass tariffs and mass deportations.

“Within 100 days, he’s taken this robust economy… sunk it. Our reputation, sunk it,” Wajahat says. He continues, “But he’s really, really taking out the trash. And by trash I mean brown and black people, the ‘undesirables’ that come from sh*thole countries.”

Francesca says of the MAGA movement, “They are also a movement that is so wedded to toxic alpha masculinity of leaders, of strong people, fending for their families when they can’t even say ‘boo’ to their own leader who has taken the country down a fast and swift rabbithole into economic peril.”

Former national security official during Trump’s first term, Olivia Troye, also joins the show to discuss the MAGA movement and what may be in store for the next few months of the Trump administration.

“People did not want to believe me when I said that Project 2025 would be implemented from front to back. And we’re living it every single day,” she tells Francesca and Wajahat. She warns the next 100 days will be “chaos every single day, reckless, and disruptive.”

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion and find out who the final reek of the week is.

