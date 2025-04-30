Zeteo

Zeteo

Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
2h

I couldn't bring myself to watch ABC in the Gilt Oval Office, (looks like a bordello). I didn't want to bring up my dinner. The sight and sound of that moron makes me see red, literally. I look forward to hearing from those who had to listen or have stronger stomachs. I know he was pathetic.

drbilldean@gmail.com
1h

Nazis and Power Grabbing: Arming the MIilitia

Hitler rose to power due to the hyperinflationary period of post WW1 He was the people's choice to lead Germany to nirvana and out of the economic catastrophe that they were in

The Orange Cheeto and his Gestapo lied to the American electorate to garner power and now it's a power down(putting power into the hands of WE the people) using Marc Dunkelman's phraseology much like Hitler did And the analogy holds that part of Cheeto's promise was to deal with inflation

And one could argue that both Cheeto wants to use the power to ascend the uberwealthy and influential and make the subservient middle class powerless ie get rid of power up movements(giving power to elected officials)

There is only one way out according to Dunkelman's model and that's exactly what's happening as did in the late 1700's in France The people took to the streets protesting against the monarchy who lost their heads literally

This is why the most recent Cheeto Executive Order to begin the process of martial law by arming local law enforcement with military weapons is a step toward trying to quell the street protests happening across the country much like what Hitler did with the Gestapo creating a police state

Nonviolent protests worked for India's independence in the 1940's and for the civil rights movements in the 1960's

It will work again now

