Trump's 100 Days in 100 Seconds

Overwhelmed with all the crimes, chaos, and craziness? Mehdi unpacks Trump’s presidency so far - at breakneck speed!
Mehdi Hasan
Apr 29, 2025
The second Trump term is officially 100 days old today. And yes, it does indeed feel more like 100 weeks, or even 100 months, have passed since the convicted felon was sworn into office on Capitol Hill for a second time. (Trump years are like dog years!)

A lot of you may be feeling overwhelmed, exhausted, and disoriented by the sheer number of horrors, crimes, and abuses of power that Trump and his acolytes have committed in their first three months in office. But that’s the goal - “to flood the zone with sh*t,” as Steve Bannon once put it.

But don’t worry! Mehdi and Zeteo have got you covered.

Watch the video above to get a stark and shocking summary of Trump’s first 100 days in… 100 seconds!

This video is free for all subscribers. If you like the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo. If you’re already a paid subscriber, you can also make a donation to Zeteo and support our work even further.

