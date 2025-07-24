Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
1h

Thank you Dr. Ahmad. Israel is a BARBARIC, INSANE, PSYCHOTIC, GENOCIDAL NATION WHICH MUST BE STOPPED!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
1h

The cruelty and brutality are unfathomable. And yet the horror continues. Truly a failure of world leadership to unite against the ongoing genocide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture