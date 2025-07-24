Crowds form as Palestinians, including children, line up in Gaza City, to receive food distributed by a charity amid ongoing Israeli blockade and attacks on Gaza on July 22, 2025. Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

What is the liberal establishment more focused on: the cancellation of a late show, or 2 million starving Palestinians?

Last week, CBS and Paramount Global announced that they were canceling ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ but claimed it was not “related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

The announcement came just three days after Colbert, a staunch critic of Donald Trump, criticized Paramount for settling a $16 million lawsuit with Trump, and as Paramount seeks to complete a merger with Skydance Media that must be approved by the current administration.

Given the eyebrow-raising circumstances – and the dangers of media companies and other firms continuing to settle or deal with the rogue Trump administration – many in the media and Congress have rightly scrutinized the developments or called for inquiries.

At the same time, it is difficult not to compare the attention on the cancellation of Colbert’s show to the attention given to what appears to be another threshold-breaking moment in the Israeli-imposed mass starvation in Gaza.

Take the media, for example. A look at media segments using the Internet Archive reveals a stark contrast in attention.