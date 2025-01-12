ICYMI: Huda Beauty Founder Gets Real on ‘We’re Not Kidding’

Happy New Year, All!

If you were busy over the holidays spending time with family, getting your shopping done, and unplugging from the toxic media ecosystem, it’s possible you missed the most recent episode of ‘We’re Not Kidding’ featuring one of my favorite guests yet — Huda Kattan, the founder and CEO of one of the world's biggest beauty brands, Huda Beauty.

Now, if some of you are thinking, “I don’t know who Huda Kattan is, so I probably don’t need to watch the interview,” trust me: you don’t want to miss this one. The self-described “tough b*tch” not only launched the now billion-dollar beauty company, she has also been one of the most passionate and outspoken advocates for Palestinians in Gaza over the past 15 months of Israel’s genocide, including donating over $1 million to relief efforts.

“I think as a mom, it's the hardest thing.” Huda told me. “You see your children in the children in Gaza. You see your parents in the elderly. You see yourself. I think it's hard not to see yourself and what's happening.”

Huda opens up about growing up in Tennessee, the influence of US propaganda, the launch of Huda Beauty, the lack of diversity in the beauty industry, and her thoughts about celebrities who have stayed silent on Gaza. It’s the type of vulnerable but smart, sometimes funny and always honest conversation that you won’t hear anywhere else.

