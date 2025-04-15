Happy Birthday Zeteo! And Thank YOU

“If you build it, they will come.”

A year ago today, we officially launched Zeteo, a new media company committed to seeking out the truth, and unafraid of telling it.

A year ago today, we unveiled our award-winning contributors from around the world; our shows and podcasts; our mission statement: “Bold opinions. Unfiltered journalism.”

A year ago today, thousands of you signed up as subscribers, many of you as paid subscribers, and some of you as founding members. We literally couldn’t have reached this one-year mark without your backing and financial support.

Thank you.

Today, as we mark and celebrate this date, can I ask those of you who are free subscribers (more than 350,000 of you across the world!) to please consider upgrading and joining our 45,000 paid subscribers? Let’s get to 60,000 in the next two weeks. I know we can. It would send a message, loud and clear, that an independent media movement like ours, that is fearless and ambitious, and not corporate-backed, is what the world needs right now.

It would mean so much to my team and me and would allow us to continue to grow, expand, and innovate at a time when mainstream media organizations continue to fail us on everything from genocide abroad to fascism at home.

(The cost of a paid annual membership to Zeteo is less than the cost of one cup of coffee every month!)

It’s a big day for us! We kicked off our one-year anniversary tour last night in London. And we can’t wait to see many others of you in New York, DC, Los Angeles, and Toronto very soon. (Stay on the lookout for tickets!)

Happy birthday to Zeteo. Happy birthday to all of us, all of you included! As I elaborate in the special video message above, Zeteo is our collective endeavor.

Together we can change the media, change the news... change the world.

MH