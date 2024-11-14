Playback speed
Democrats Need To Get A Spine - Amanda Seales & Francesca Fiorentini on Harris’ Loss, Joe Rogan, and Trump 2.0

Mehdi is joined by the two comedians to unpack the election results, debunk some lazy “hot takes,” and speculate about what RFK Jr.’s Department of Health might do to milk.
Mehdi Hasan
Nov 14, 2024
Following the results of the 2024 US presidential election, Mehdi is joined by comedians Amanda Seales and Francesca Fiorentini for a post-post-mortem on Democrats’ historic shellacking. They discuss the Harris campaign’s many mistakes, from cozying up to Republican neocons, to abandoning Bernie Sanders-style populism, to inexplicably hiding their only cool person, Tim Walz.

“Let's stop taking these lessons from Republicans about what the Democrats did wrong,” an incensed Francesca tells Mehdi. “You're the ones who walked us in the lion's den of Trumpism in the first place!”

The three also explore how Trump was able to increase his support with Black, Latino, and Muslim voters, Joe Rogan’s appeal to “fragile men” on the internet, whether Hawk Tuah girl should interview Noam Chomsky, and they list out their greatest fears of a second Trump presidency, such as violent vigilantism and RFK Jr. being in charge of milk. Yeah, MILK.

We’re Not Kidding is a show where funny people talk about serious things, hosted by Zeteo founder and CEO Mehdi Hasan and regularly featuring internationally acclaimed comedian Bassem Youssef. Each episode, Mehdi is joined by a renowned guest host for a sometimes lighthearted, sometimes vulnerable conversation about topics they can't discuss anywhere else.
