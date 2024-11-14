Democrats Need To Get A Spine - Amanda Seales & Francesca Fiorentini on Harris’ Loss, Joe Rogan, and Trump 2.0

Following the results of the 2024 US presidential election, Mehdi is joined by comedians Amanda Seales and Francesca Fiorentini for a post-post-mortem on Democrats’ historic shellacking. They discuss the Harris campaign’s many mistakes, from cozying up to Republican neocons, to abandoning Bernie Sanders-style populism, to inexplicably hiding their only cool person, Tim Walz.

“Let's stop taking these lessons from Republicans about what the Democrats did wrong,” an incensed Francesca tells Mehdi. “You're the ones who walked us in the lion's den of Trumpism in the first place!”

The three also explore how Trump was able to increase his support with Black, Latino, and Muslim voters, Joe Rogan’s appeal to “fragile men” on the internet, whether Hawk Tuah girl should interview Noam Chomsky, and they list out their greatest fears of a second Trump presidency, such as violent vigilantism and RFK Jr. being in charge of milk. Yeah, MILK.

Free subscribers get a 10-minute preview of the video above while Zeteo’s paid subscribers can watch it in full. As always, you can also listen wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also subscribe and listen to ‘We’re Not Kidding’ wherever you listen to podcasts:

Spotify

Apple Podcasts