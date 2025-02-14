If You Only Watch One Thing Today, Please Watch This

Dear friends,

Happy Friday! Happy Valentine's Day! Happy Frederick Douglass Day!

I have two requests for you all as we close out this week.

First, please do watch this short film above that we were so blessed to be able to commission out of Gaza, from Palestinian filmmaker Ibrahim Abu Ishaiba. You will not regret it, I assure you.

The 10-minute film tells the story of 37-year-old paramedic and father of five, Shadi Altatari, returning with his family to the ruins of their home in northern Gaza after 15 months of Israel’s genocidal bombardment.

It is haunting, harrowing, heartbreaking. (Kudos also to my Zeteo colleagues Bibars Nakesh, Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath, and Mohammed Abdelbary for their roles in editing and producing this important film stateside.)

We should not forget that more than 200 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed while documenting the genocide since Oct. 7, 2023. Zeteo is committed to supporting independent Palestinian reporting from on the ground in Gaza, and continuing to cast a light on the ongoing Israeli atrocities inside that besieged enclave.

But we can't do it alone.

So, my second request is to support our independent journalism with... your financial contributions. If you're a free subscriber to Zeteo, please do think about becoming a paid subscriber today. (Our annual plan works out to less than a cup of coffee a month!)

If you're already a paid subscriber (THANK YOU!), please do also consider giving a donation to Zeteo to further help us hold the people in power to account on a regular basis. We're not a nonprofit and so a donation to Zeteo is not tax-deductible but it does fund a very good cause: a truly free press. Free of corporate constraints; free of advertiser influences; free of government control.

Together, let us continue to confront power with truth.

Have a great weekend!

- Mehdi