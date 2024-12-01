ICYMI: Hasan Minhaj Roasts Mehdi on ‘We’re Not Kidding’

“You want the real truth? Just ask your Uber driver. Ask your Uber driver two questions: Is the rent too damn high? What's the cost of gas?”

- Hasan Minhaj on why working class voters went for Trump

This past week, comedian and former ‘Daily Show’ correspondent Hasan Minhaj joined Mehdi on Zeteo’s flagship podcast ‘We’re Not Kidding’ for a wide-ranging conversation about the 2024 election, Brown guilt, the right-wing podcast ecosystem, and even Hasan’s ‘New Yorker’ controversy. What began as a friendly conversation quickly turned into a sparring session as Hasan pushed back on Mehdi’s debate tactics:

“You love to litigate,” Hasan told Mehdi. “Sometimes I want to hang out with a friend. I don’t want to hang out with a lawyer.”

As the interview unfolds, Hasan and Mehdi explore (argue about!) a number of topics, including the paradox of being Brown while living within the US empire, whether the Left needs its own Joe Rogan, and Mehdi’s ongoing Twitter addiction.

It’s a boisterous, illuminating, and sometimes contentious conversation between two huge media figures that you won’t see anywhere else.

Free subscribers get a 10-minute preview of the video above while Zeteo’s paid subscribers can watch it in full.

Also, make sure to check out some of our best ‘We’re Not Kidding’ episodes from past weeks:

As always, if you believe in the work we’re doing at Zeteo, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. We are not supported by ads or corporate sponsors, and so all the work we do has been possible because of individual paid subscribers, who we cannot thank enough.

You can also subscribe and listen to ‘We’re Not Kidding’ wherever you listen to podcasts:

Spotify

Apple Podcasts