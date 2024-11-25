Playback speed
The One Where Hasan Minhaj Meets Mehdi Hasan

Mehdi and Hasan talk Brown guilt, war criminals, Gaza, Twitter addiction, and unpack the “manosphere” online.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Nov 25, 2024
17
15
Hasan Minhaj and Mehdi Hasan don’t just share a common brown name… actually, that may be all they have in common. One loves to debate, the other avoids it like the plague. One is obsessed (sorry, Mehdi) with Twitter, the other avoids it like the plague. And one knew months ago that Trump was going to win, and with record levels of Black and Brown support. Which one?

You called it,” Mehdi concedes. “How did you call it?”

Because I’m not on Twitter and I talk to people… You want the real truth, just go ask your Uber driver,” Hasan says. “Ask your Uber driver two questions. Is the rent too damn high? What's the cost of gas?”

Immediately, Mehdi tried to push back but Hasan refused Mehdi’s quick attempt to try and turn ‘We’re Not Kidding’ into a political debate forum. “You love to litigate!”

They also talk about Joe Rogan and diagnosing what’s the matter with men these days, pseudo-intellectualism, Hasan’s latest Netflix special - including the perplexities and paradoxes of “Beigistan”, and yes, the whole ‘Daily Show’ thing with Hasan and the New Yorker. 

Zeteo
We’re Not Kidding with Mehdi & Friends
We’re Not Kidding is a show where funny people talk about serious things, hosted by Zeteo founder and CEO Mehdi Hasan and regularly featuring internationally acclaimed comedian Bassem Youssef. Each episode, Mehdi is joined by a renowned guest host for a sometimes lighthearted, sometimes vulnerable conversation about topics they can't discuss anywhere else.
Appears in episode
Mehdi Hasan
Team Zeteo
