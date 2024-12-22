Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
15
13

'36 Seconds' Is a #MustWatch Documentary.

I was left heartbroken and infuriated in equal parts. Have you watched it yet?
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Dec 22, 2024
∙ Paid
15
13
Share

Earlier this month, I found myself sitting inside a cinema in Washington DC in tears. The vast majority of the audience was crying too.

We were watching the acclaimed documentary 36 Seconds: Portrait of a Hate Crime, in which filmmaker Tarek Albaba makes an impassioned case for justice for the three young Muslim-American students executed in their home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in 2015.

Deah Barakat, aged 23. His wife Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, 21. And her sister Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, 19.

The film charts the impact of the horrific murders on the victims’ families, exposes the racism and Islamophobia embedded in our criminal justice system, and conclusively demonstrates how the cold-blooded killings were the result not of a ‘parking dispute’ but a brazen hate crime. As the credits rolled, I was left heartbroken and infuriated in equal parts.

Zeteo had the honor of hosting the screening of 36 Seconds at Landmark’s E Street Cinema in DC, which was then followed by a fascinating panel discussion and audience Q&A. Zeteo is also exclusively hosting the full film on our site - but only until December 31.

36 Seconds: Portrait of a Hate Crime is available to watch for free, for our paid subscribers, here on Zeteo during that time. Free subscribers are able to watch a 10-minute preview, so do please try and become a paid subscriber today so you can watch the whole thing.

Trust me, you won’t regret it. I don’t normally do movie plugs. But this one is definitely worth your time.

This post is for paid subscribers

Zeteo
Mehdi's Memo
Weekly musings and provocations from Zeteo's editor-in-chief
Authors
Mehdi Hasan
Team Zeteo
Recent Posts
Mehdi Reacts to the 'Beeper' Comment on CNN
  Mehdi Hasan
‘Israel’s Reel Extremism’: Have You Watched Our Very Powerful Documentary Yet?
  Mehdi Hasan
“To Destroy An Entire Place, An Entire People, is Never Justified”
  Mehdi Hasan
Have You Watched Our New Documentary Yet?
  Mehdi Hasan
My Sunday Request: Please Watch and Share Our New Zeteo Documentary
  Mehdi Hasan
Hypocrisy Watch: Here’s How Trump Reacted When His Opponents Almost Got Killed
  Mehdi Hasan
A Zeteo Documentary! 'Israel's Reel Extremism'
  Mehdi Hasan