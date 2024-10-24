Playback speed
Bassem Youssef, Unlike You’ve Ever Seen Him, on Hope, Despair, and A Year of Genocide

‘Have You Given Up Hope?’ Mehdi & Bassem reunite and get personal in Toronto, on the uphill struggle for Palestinian freedom, ongoing Israeli impunity, and the coming US election
Mehdi Hasan
Oct 24, 2024
47
20
Share

If you’ve been tuning into Zeteo’s flagship podcast, ‘We’re Not Kidding’ for the last six months, you’re going to find this one is a very special episode. 

Bassem Youssef returns to WNK for an intimate and heartfelt conversation – one unlike you’ve ever seen on this show. It’s also a version of Bassem none of us, including Mehdi, have ever seen before. “I’m from a very, very, very deep point of desperation,” he tells Mehdi backstage at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre in downtown Toronto. The two met up for this special recording right before Bassem went live onstage for one of the last shows of his sellout ‘Middle Beast Tour.’ 

Bassem: I've been seeing you very busy and I'm seeing you going on Piers Morgan there. That’s like a beautiful gaslighting. And I saw you picking up fights on Twitter! What's going on with you? 

Mehdi: Too many fights. 

Bassem: Why? Why? 

Mehdi: That's why I came to talk to you. You, I don’t have to fight with. 

Bassem: We need this. This has to be a kind of a therapy session. 

Mehdi: Therapy session?

Bassem: Dude, I want to see the person behind Mehdi. 

Mehdi: You want me to lie down? Should we get a couch in here? 

It’s been a few months since Mehdi and Bassem last co-hosted WNK, and with so much that’s happened since then and the US elections just on the horizon, they had a lot to discuss: from trying to be hopeful versus feeling helplessness, to witnessing the impunity of Israel reach new heights, to whether the pro-Israel side can be defeated in the media or in Congress. 

If you’re looking for a listen that will resonate, that will make you feel seen, after a very long and hard-to-watch year, tune in now – and for paid subscribers, let us know what you think in the comments! 

Free subscribers get a 10-minute preview of the video above while Zeteo’s paid subscribers can watch it in full. As always, you can also listen wherever you get your podcasts:

